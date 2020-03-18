Candidate Q&A: Is it time for change?

Most of the geographic map of the Bundaberg Regional Council's local government area.

Most of the geographic map of the Bundaberg Regional Council's local government area.

THE NewsMail has asked each council candidate a set of questions, and 18 have responded so far.

This is the second question in our series leading up to the local government election set for March 28.

Is it time for change, or should the council keep its same policies?

Mayoral candidates

Jack Dempsey

Over the past four years we’ve laid a solid foundation to build a stronger future and there are exciting times ahead if we continue on this journey.

There will be some changes with at least four new faces joining the next council.

I welcome renewal to bring fresh ideas and vigour but there’s a risk with too much change that instability and volatility would slow our momentum.

Helen Blackburn

Current policies of council would need to be reviewed by the new council and as Mayor I would be seeking to have delegations to the CEO reviewed as part of that body of work. Many residents have brought to my attention problems that they have encountered with council’s current policies and many of these are around the regulatory policies and by laws adopted by council.

Kirt Anthony

Bundaberg Regional Council is leaving road liabilities throughout Bundaberg that hold the potential to defect vehicles and endanger life.

Safety indications are necessary for the elderly, young, the driving community and every matter in between.

Road lining is paramount to save the ratepayers’ money from liability claims.

Definition on roads are community standards.

Division 1

Jason Bartels

All good councils constantly review, amend and create policies, procedures and strategies when required as the world we operate and live in is ever changing.

We all want what’s best for our communities and the region, which means at times we have to adjust the way we do things to be able to provide the most efficient and effective services to our residents.

Scott Allison

All council policies need to be continually adjusted according to the communities’ situation as part of the council’s long term plan.

Division 3

Wayne Honor

Council is tasked with setting policies to provide governance in the council area as required by the Queensland Local Government Act.

Policies need review as practices change and the economy demands.

David Ferguson

In today’s ever changing world, council must remain proactive, ready to steer policy in the right direction to maximise our future prospects.

Paul Bongioletti

A newly elected council should be able to examine the cost benefit aspect of all council operations and report back to ratepayers in a fully transparent manner.

It is time for all positive and negative aspects of council operation and expenditure to be explained to ratepayers.

It is time for councillors to be made more open to the ratepayer.

Division 4

John Valuch

All council policies should be reviewed in light of the number one issue that is affecting us now, and will affect even more into the future, and that is climate change and global heating. It is not possible to overstate the urgency of understanding and acting on the science that tells us that we will all be seriously affected into the future.

Council needs to seek scientific advice on the best ways we could manage issues such as rising sea-levels, water scarcity, increasing heat and humidity, increasing bushfire conditions, increasing severity of storms, the loss of the Great Barrier Reef etc and adjust its policies and have new thinking to be able to do the right thing by its citizens.

The Bundaberg Regional Council needs to open its mind to the reality of the new unknown normal of climate change and take its community on a journey of some serious change, for the good of us all.

Tracey McPhee

I don’t believe in change for change sake. If the policies are good and are ‘Best for Bundaberg’ there is no need for change, if they aren’t then the opposite is true.

I personally don’t know what each and every policy is at this time.

Tanya Lee Jones

As a member of the community, the set policies of council are unclear to me. Should I be elected the vision and the policies shall be studied by me.

I will seek advice and explanations from the appropriate staff and experienced elected councillors, such as (Division 2) Cr Bill Trevor.

Division 5

Beau Jansen

We need to have a stable hand leading the team.

However, after 12 years I think Division 5 needs a positive change.

Division 6

Tanya McLoughlin

The last term has been positive with historical drainage and road issues starting to be addressed across Division 6.

We’ve also seen significant investment in the Burnett Heads Town Centre and Elliott Heads Foreshore.

As a local resident I’ve seen how having a councillor who knows our community and is part of it has led to effective representation.

I hope to continue that good work and build on it.

Division 7

Mitch Pukallus

The Council has in excess of 40 policies to guide its decision making.

As an individual with experience in policy development, I am well aware of the need for constant reviews of policy to ensure we are meeting the letter of law as well as responding to the will of the people of Bundaberg.

An example of a review and response opportunity can be found in the current Buy Local Policy.

I believe that the current preferential weighting of 10 per cent for local businesses could be increased thus giving local contractors far greater chances at winning council tenders. Naturally, the current Procurement Policy would have to be reviewed as it works hand in glove with the Buy Local Policy. The Procurement Policy has sound principles however we must always ask the question – is the Policy working as intended? That is, are we supporting our local people as indicated by the Policy?

The answer is mixed, with projects above $200,000 going to the Procurement Board who pay discretionary regard to the principles of the Policy. This can lead to flawed decision making.

I would want to see the principles of the policy strictly adhered to, so that the needs and benefits of engaging local contractors are kept at the forefront of decision making.

Vince Habermann

Policies need to be constantly reviewed and amended if necessary to ensure that they remain relevant and current in line with the times and remain appropriate within overarching legislation and desired outcomes.

Division 8

Steve Cooper

I am but one of a team and policies will always change but it is very important to manage timely change. Change for change’s sake is a recipe for disaster. Over the last term the council team have laid the roundwork for our future.

We will have at least four new councillors in the new team, and I would hope that they would bring new and positive concepts to the table.

I am a great believer in moderate change because if you do everything the same way you will get the same result, hence, change is part of life. We need to go forward.

Division 9

Geoff Augutis

The council has performed well over the past four years. It’s been a mostly united team under Jack’s leadership as Mayor.

There should always be renewal but stability is important too.

Division 10

Tim Sayre

I think it’s always a good idea to review policies after an election, ensuring they meet community expectation.