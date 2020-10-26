Menu
AERIAL IMAGE: Bundaberg and the Burnett River.
News

CANDIDATE Q&A: Do you live in the region?

Crystal Jones
26th Oct 2020 10:00 AM
THE NewsMail asked all candidates running in the state election for Bundaberg and Burnett if they lived in the region.

All candidates have been sent the questions. The candidates who feature below have responded.

This is the question posed to candidates:

Do you live in the Bundaberg or Burnett region? Please state which one, if so. If not, where do you live and why are you running in an area you don't call home? Additionally, if you live away, would you move to the region if you won?

BUNDABERG (candidates in ballot order)

 

Incumbent Member for Bundaberg David Batt.
Incumbent Member for Bundaberg David Batt.

 

 

David Batt (LNP incumbent)

 

I'm so proud to fifth generation Bundaberg born and raised.

Just like my grandparents, my parents and my two daughters, I was born at the Bundaberg Base Hospital.

From grades 1-7, I attended Bundaberg North and Walkervale state schools and Bundaberg State High School for my high school years.

Before being elected as MP, I served Bundy as a police officer, local PCYC branch manager, deputy mayor, councillor and disaster recovery co-ordinator for the 2010/11 and 2013 floods for more than 25 years.

 

Labor candidate Tom Smith.
Labor candidate Tom Smith.

 

Tom Smith (Labor)

 

I live in Bundy South, not far from the local school where I work.

I am passionate about our community and want to represent everyone in it to ensure a fair go for all.

 

BURNETT (candidates in ballot order)

 

Ric Glass is running for state government.
Ric Glass is running for state government.

Ric Glass (independent)

 

I live in Burnett.

I Have lived in many places in Burnett like Bargara part-time, Woodgate, Thabeban, Moore Park Beach. It is my home and I love it all the way from Turkey Beach and North, Agnes Waters/1770, Miriam Vale, Elliott Heads, Kinkuna, all the fishing spots on Theodolite Creek Wapeye, Hoppy Larks, Gregory River, Childers, Buxton by road and by boat back in the day. Fishing, boating, four-wheel driving.

I taught my kids to drive in a four-wheel drive in the national park back in the day.

They had tinnies of their own as well.

It's not just an address, it is an adventure.

This is Queensland reef and beef, the best place in Australia.

I live in Moore Park Beach and I am never moving if I win, I can get to Childers, Bargara, Woodgate, Elliott Heads easily on any day.

Buxton is a bit of a trip but I would take my fishing line that day.

If I did win, I would get an office around Miriam Vale (it is central) as well to spend a proportionate time each year/monthly at that end of the electorate for easy access for northern constituents and Bargara need not worry, I know it intimately. I have a dog.

 

 

Incumbent Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.
Incumbent Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

 

Stephen Bennett (LNP incumbent)

 

I'm a long-term local and proud to call this region my home.

I raised my family here and all my children attended local schools.

My two sons also completed their apprenticeships here!

It's a unique part of the world and my family and I love every corner of the Bundaberg and Burnett region.

It's what inspires me every day - to deliver for my community and represent their voices in parliament.

