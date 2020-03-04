Candidate positions revealed in ballot draw

The ballot draw for the order of Bundaberg Regional Council candidates has been decided.

THE order of candidates on the local government election’s ballot paper has been decided.

Helen Blackburn is the first name on the list and is then followed by Jack Dempsey and Kirt Anthony.

Ms Blackburn was delighted at her placement and said “I’m really pleased with the way the draw occurred and the fact the poll placed at number one.”

But she also said, “I would hope people would vote based on the ability … and not the placing on the ballot paper.”

Mr Dempsey’s response to being placed next in the order was, “it’s great democracy and I just say to everyone ‘vote 1 Jack Dempsey.”

Mr Anthony said, “well, as long as our names are out there and we’re putting out our best, it doesn’t matter our position and what’s been drawn.”

Mayoral candidates

Helen Blackburn

Jack Dempsey

Kirt Anthony

Division 1

Jason Bartels

Scott Allison

Peter Wyatt

Division 2

Bill Trevor is the only candidate and therefore will remain as councillor.

Division 3

David Ferguson

Paul Bongioletti

Wayne Honor

Division 4

Tanya Jones

Tracey McPhee

John Valuch

Division 5

Beau Jansen

Greg Barnes

Division 6

Tanya McLoughlin

Kelly Woods

Division 7

Ramon Creevey

Joseph Ellul

Vince Habermann

Mitch Pukallus

Division 8

Steve Cooper is the only candidate and therefore will remain as councillor.

Division 9

Geoff Augutis

May Mitchell

Chris Foley

Division 10

John Learmonth

Tim Sayre