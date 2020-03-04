Candidate positions revealed in ballot draw
THE order of candidates on the local government election’s ballot paper has been decided.
Helen Blackburn is the first name on the list and is then followed by Jack Dempsey and Kirt Anthony.
Ms Blackburn was delighted at her placement and said “I’m really pleased with the way the draw occurred and the fact the poll placed at number one.”
But she also said, “I would hope people would vote based on the ability … and not the placing on the ballot paper.”
Mr Dempsey’s response to being placed next in the order was, “it’s great democracy and I just say to everyone ‘vote 1 Jack Dempsey.”
Mr Anthony said, “well, as long as our names are out there and we’re putting out our best, it doesn’t matter our position and what’s been drawn.”
Mayoral candidates
Helen Blackburn
Jack Dempsey
Kirt Anthony
Division 1
Jason Bartels
Scott Allison
Peter Wyatt
Division 2
Bill Trevor is the only candidate and therefore will remain as councillor.
Division 3
David Ferguson
Paul Bongioletti
Wayne Honor
Division 4
Tanya Jones
Tracey McPhee
John Valuch
Division 5
Beau Jansen
Greg Barnes
Division 6
Tanya McLoughlin
Kelly Woods
Division 7
Ramon Creevey
Joseph Ellul
Vince Habermann
Mitch Pukallus
Division 8
Steve Cooper is the only candidate and therefore will remain as councillor.
Division 9
Geoff Augutis
May Mitchell
Chris Foley
Division 10
John Learmonth
Tim Sayre