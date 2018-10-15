Candidate launches petition against cashless card

LABOR CANDIATE: Richard Pascoe has been announced as Labor's candidate for Hinkler.

LABOR Hinkler candidate Richard Pascoe has launched a petition to stop the Cashless Debit Card.

In September, Parliament passed a Bill to extend the Cashless Debit Card to Hinkler - the outcome being that some people on government benefits will receive 80 per cent of their income on an Eftpos card.

The card can't be used on gambling or to buy alcoholic products.

Mr Pascoe slammed the card, saying it offers no real solutions.

"The announcement that the Cashless Debit Card will be rolled out on January 29 has sent waves of disappointment throughout our community,” he said.

"The absurd claim that this will wind back entrenched youth unemployment is outrageous.

"This card will not generate any additional jobs within the community.”

Mr Pascoe said the card was also too expensive.

"At a cost of over $12 million, this is just another example of how out of touch the LNP are with the local community,” he said.

"This is $12 million that could have been spent on stimulating the local economy rather than profit to a big business.

"I have launched a petition calling on the government to halt this trial and listen to the community.”

The petition can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2CKBD54.