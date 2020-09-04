Candidate gives teacher aides top marks for work

TEACHER AIDE DAY: Stacie Dickinson, Rory Smith, Garry Paterson, and Tom Smith Labor Candidate for Bundaberg at Kepnock State High School.

TEACHER AIDE DAY: Stacie Dickinson, Rory Smith, Garry Paterson, and Tom Smith Labor Candidate for Bundaberg at Kepnock State High School.

Bundaberg Labor candidate and local teacher Tom Smith has thanked teacher aides for the valuable part they play in Queensland kid’s schooling.

Celebrating Teacher Aide Day at Kepnock State High School today, Mr Smith acknowledged the important work they do in making sure classes run smoothly.

“We have 111 teacher aides in Bundaberg, and as a teacher, I know first-hand how crucial it is to them in our local schools adding value to the work we do in shaping our students and readying them for the future,” he said.

Stacie Dickson has been a teacher aide for nearly 20 years and said having a teacher aide provides teachers with extra support, alleviate some of the pressure within the classroom and gives students someone else to connect with.

TEACHER AIDE DAY: Stacie Dickinson, Tom Smith Labor Candidate for Bundaberg, Kimberley McPherson, Travis Reid and Rory Smith at Kepnock State High School.

Garry Paterson, a teacher aide at Kepnock SHS said the most valuable thing about his role is “the friendships you build with the kids, seeing their achievements and seeing them set goals and reach them”.

Mr Smith said the Palaszczuk Government had made significant investment in education, and continue to, including additional TA positions/hours and a strong commitment to secure jobs.

“The LNP has no regard for the important work teacher aides do, and the significant impact this has on our Bundy students,” he said.

“When they were in power, the LNP cut education funding, sacked educators and sold schools.”

Teacher aide Rory Smith echoed the candidate’s sentiments about how important teacher aides are to the lives of local Bundaberg students.

“We’re not just their academically, we’re there for students emotional and social support,” Rory said.

“We can guide students through their lives and help make them better people in the long run.”

MORE STORIES