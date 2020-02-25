Candidate cash flow: Bundaberg gift disclosures for election

The colour coded map of local government areas and political gifts disclosed to the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

DONATIONS to Bundaberg’s political candidates for the March local government election have tallied up to $7500, higher than any of the 77 local government areas outside of Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

The amount is higher than Townsville City, $950, Toowoomba, $3755, and Fraser Coast, $6120. But it’s a fraction compared to the money thrown into Ipswich, $100,000, Brisbane City, $45,000, Gold Coast City, $36,000, and Sunshine Coast, $27,000.

Most of Bundaberg candidates’ gift disclosures to the Electoral Commission of Queensland have come from their partners, or from the family’s joint-bank account.

About half of the disclosed gifts come from Division 9 candidate May Mitchell, who has made 14 payments to her campaign account since December 9.

She disclosed $3919.10 in funding as it was from a joint-account she shared with her husband Dale.

When Ms Mitchell announced her intention to run for council last month, she said she welcomed changes to local government legislation, aimed at tackling transparency and to show how donations were disclosed.

“Early disclosure of donations to candidates allows voters to know who is behind each candidate,” she said at the time.

The ECQ states that candidates do not have to disclose the funds they move from their personal account to their election account.

“However, funds from a joint bank account held with a spouse or other person are not considered personal funds,” and ECQ spokesman said.

“They should be disclosed as being gifts from the other account holders.”

“Similarly, funds originating from a candidate’s business or another entity in which they have an interest are not considered personal funds and must be disclosed.”

Candidates had to disclose gifts and loans worth more than $500 within seven business days.

The three mayoral candidates have disclosed no gifted funding as of yesterday.

Mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn disclosed in-kind support worth $5458.75.

It had reportedly been an error and has been removed from the disclosures.

Division 5 candidate Greg Barnes submitted four disclosures in 2017.

They included gifts of an unknown value from Chinese developer Sheng Wei.

These gifts were “assorted sponsored hospitality benefits”, and included a damaged painting, a meat cleaver, and books about architecture from Bundaberg’s Chinese sister city, Nanning.

He also disclosed free use of floor space at Bargara Central shopping centre where he could complete community consultation and Justice of the Peace services between May 2014 and October 2018.

He valued this service at $500.

Cr Barnes also disclosed a discount given to him on a lounge suite at Harvey Norman in February 16, 2017, which he estimated to be worth $500.

Last month his wife Isobel donated $260 to his electoral campaign.

Bundaberg businessman Tim Sayre made three payments through his business Augmented Reality Marketing worth $1357.62.

Division 6 candidate Tanya McLoughlin disclosed $1000 through four payments from her husband Chris, dating from January 21 to February 21.

Division 8 councillor Steve Cooper received $50 from Diane Cooper, and $84.98 to boost his Facebook posts to a wider audience.

Division 1 candidate Jason Bartels disclosed $500 from Jillian Bartels on January 17.

Political gifts disclosed in the Bundaberg LGA

Mayoral candidates

J ack Dempsey: $0

Helen Blackburn: $0

Kirt Anthony: $0

Division 1

Jason Bartels:

January 17: $500 from Jillian Bartels

Scott Allison: $0

Division 2

Bill Trevor: $0

Division 3:

Wayne Honor: $0

David Ferguson: $0

Paul Bongioletti: $0

Division 4:

Tracey McPhee: $0

Division 5:

Greg Barnes:

For February 16, 2017, Cr Barnes disclosed a discount given to him on a lounge suite at Harvey Norman Furniture.

For May 24, 2017, he disclosed free use of floor space for Bargara Cental shopping centre, where he could complete community consultation and Justice of the Peace services for three hours a week between May 2014 and October 2018. He valued the service to be $500.

For September 16, 2017, he disclosed gifts of an unknown value from Chinese developer Sheng Wei. These were assorted sponsored hospitality benefits, a damaged painting, a meat cleaver, and books on Nanning architecture.

For November 13, 2017, he disclosed $25 worth of shares at Abington Marine, and Abington Natural Feeds.

January 16, 2020: $50 from Isobel Barnes.

January 20, 2020: $210 from Isobel Barnes.

Division 6:

Kelly Woods: $0

Tanya McLoughlin:

January 21, 2020: $400 from Chris McLoughlin

February 5, 2020: $160 from Chris McLoughlin

February 9, 2020: $300 from Chris McLoughlin

February 21, 2020: $140 from Chris McLoughlin

Division 7:

Joseph Ellul: Not yet listed on ECQ

Mitch Pukallus: $0

Ramon Creevey: $0

Vince Habermann: $0

Division 8:

Steve Cooper:

December 12, 2019: $50 from Diane Cooper

January 17, 2020: $84.98 for Facebook boosts, from Diane Cooper

Division 9:

Geoff Augutis: $0

Chris Foley: $0

May Mitchell:

December 9, 2019: $300 through joint account with Dale Mitchell

December 11: $67.50 through joint account with Dale Mitchell

December 17: $99 through joint account with Dale Mitchell

January 18, 2020: $50 through joint account with Dale Mitchell

January 20: $794 through joint account with Dale Mitchell

January 20: $1108 through joint account with Dale Mitchell

January 21: $210 through joint account with Dale Mitchell

January 24: $536 through joint account with Dale Mitchell

January 25: $121 through joint account with Dale Mitchell

February 12: $125.60 through joint account with Dale Mitchell

February 13: $60 through joint account with Dale Mitchell

February 18: $198 through joint account with Dale Mitchell

February 24: $250 through joint account with Dale Mitchell

Division 10:

John Learmonth: $0

Tim Sayre:

October 14, 2019: $752.40 as a sole trader, trading as Augmented Reality Marketing

November 5, 2019: $451 as a sold trader, trading as Augmented Reality Marketing

December 12, 2019: $154.22 as a sold trader, trading as Augmented Reality Marketing.