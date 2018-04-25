Candid coke user's $4000 stash snatched

The drugs were for Coughlan and maybe to share with his mates as well, the Chief Justice agreed. (File)

The drugs were for Coughlan and maybe to share with his mates as well, the Chief Justice agreed. (File) stevepb/PIXABAY

A STRAIGHT-SHOOTING cocaine user wasted nobody's time when he was busted for his illicit stash.

"This is what you're here for,” Anthony James Coughlan told police who turned up at his Birtinya property in November.

Toowoomba-born Coughlan had 25.56g of a substance and slightly more than half of it was pure cocaine.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard Coughlan could've faced jail time if found to be dealing.

But the court accepted the 26-year-old had the drugs only for himself and possibly to share with friends.

Coughlan previously said the drugs would have been worth $3500 to $4000.

Chief Justice Catherine Holmes told Coughlan if he was found with drugs again, the suspicion of commercial dealing "will be almost inevitable”.

But she added that he wrote an apology letter to the court and his work supervisor supplied a supportive, positive reference.

Coughlan's relative youth, no prior criminal history, and rehab sessions he'd been taking also earned him credit.

His family were supportive and he made an early guilty plea to one drug possession charge.

The Chief Justice said Coughlan's rehabilitation was best served if he was not jailed.

He got an 18-month jail sentence, suspended immediately, operational for three years. -NewsRegional