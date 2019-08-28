Cancer survivor to put her best foot forward

Michelle McPhee is the face of this year's Walk for Women's Cancers.

A CANCER survivor, mother and owner of The Deli, Michelle McPhee has been announced as this year’s face of Bundaberg’s Walk for Women’s Cancers.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, the mother of two girls was still reeling from the devastating news when her mum was also diagnosed with breast cancer just three months later.

“It was a wake-up call and I was the first person in my family to be diagnosed, so we decided to undergo genetic testing to see if my girls were at risk,” Ms McPhee said.

“When the results came back negative, we narrowed it down to lifestyle choices and made some changes.”

Despite still receiving treatment and getting checked every six months, Ms McPhee is cancer-free and as optimistic as ever – something that not even cancer could harm.

“When I was having radiation treatment and you’re sitting there feeling as crappy as you do and you see a three-year-old come through screaming because they know what is going to happen when they get to the end of that ward, and their mother is beside themselves, your heart absolutely breaks and that’s what makes you go at least you understand what is happening to you – you can do this.”

Michelle McPhee is the face of this year's Walk for Women's Cancers. With her is cancer council regional fundraising coordinator Rebecca Field.

Ms McPhee admits she is not normally a walker and laughs at the irony, but it’s no wonder someone so inspirational has been selected as this year’s face for the event.

“There are so many ladies in our community who have been through their own journey and have faced so much more adversity than I ever will,” she said.

“It was quite humbling to be asked to be the face and we will do anything we can to help raise awareness or get the word out there.”

“Every time I look in the mirror and see that I don’t have hair, I am reminded that I have cancer and that my life may be reduced,” she said.

Cancer Council’s Walk for Women’s Cancer is on Sunday, September 8, at Nielsen Park, Bargara.

To register, visit walkforwomen.org.au.