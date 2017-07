Cancer sufferer caught driving while high on ice

OFF THE ROAD: A man has been caught driving on a learner's permit with drugs in his system.

A MAN receiving cancer treatment has faced court after he was caught driving high on ice and marijuana.

Jason Hearn, 44, pleaded guilty to drug driving on August 7 when a learn driver, driving unlicensed on October 29 and failing to appear in court on March 9.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Hearn failed to attend court last year and was arrested by police manning an RBT on Sunday.

The court was told Hearn had been receiving cancer treatment.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin fined Hearn $950 and banned him from driving for five months.