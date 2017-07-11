'Cancer prevention' no excuse for cannabis use

MAGISTRATE Belinda Merrin has heard a few stories but yesterday it was a new one when Andrew Strehlau told her he takes marijuana to prevent cancer.

Strehlau, a 40-year-old North Bundaberg storeman, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drug possession, possession of drug utensils and having property suspected of being used in drug offences on June 18.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said Strehlau used marijuana because of cancer that had been removed from lung tissue.

"He uses cannabis to keep the cancer in remission," she said.

"I've heard a lot of excuses but not heard that one before ... that cannabis prevents users getting cancer," Ms Merrin said.

Strehlau was sentenced to 12 months probation and must do drug counselling and take urine tests.