CANCELLED: Today’s Superboat race cancelled due to deteriorating weather conditions

Maritimo on fire after being struck by The Judge in yesterday's superboat race in Hervey Bay.

SUPERBOATS: Today's superboat race to be held at Hervey Bay has been cancelled.

Superboats race control advised that due to deteriorating sea conditions and in consideration of the volunteer support crew, they were left with no choice.

Yesterday's race was also cancelled about an accident involving two boats, The Judge and Maritimo collided while racing.

Race Director Russell Embleton advised that this concludes the championship racing for this year.

Final standings for the championship are being finalised with the announcement of the 2019 champion boat and team to be made this afternoon.

The Chronicle will update the championship winners once they are received.