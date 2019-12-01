Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maritimo on fire after being struck by The Judge in yesterday's superboat race in Hervey Bay.
Maritimo on fire after being struck by The Judge in yesterday's superboat race in Hervey Bay.
Sport

CANCELLED: Today’s Superboat race cancelled due to deteriorating weather conditions

BRENDAN BOWERS
1st Dec 2019 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUPERBOATS: Today's superboat race to be held at Hervey Bay has been cancelled.

Superboats race control advised that due to deteriorating sea conditions and in consideration of the volunteer support crew, they were left with no choice.

Yesterday's race was also cancelled about an accident involving two boats, The Judge and Maritimo collided while racing.

Race Director Russell Embleton advised that this concludes the championship racing for this year.

Final standings for the championship are being finalised with the announcement of the 2019 champion boat and team to be made this afternoon.

The Chronicle will update the championship winners once they are received.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: 10 crews tasked to Woodgate fire

        UPDATE: 10 crews tasked to Woodgate fire

        News TEN Queensland fire crews are battling a bushfire which broke out at Drapers Road, Kinkuna Waters Estate.

        UPDATE: Two hospitalised after Moorland crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Two hospitalised after Moorland crash

        News TWO patients were taken to Bundaberg hospital after a vehicle crashed through a...

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        LUCK RUNS OUT: Serial pokie thief jailed

        premium_icon LUCK RUNS OUT: Serial pokie thief jailed

        Crime Watch the footage that cause the pokie thief's luck to run out