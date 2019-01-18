Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parliamane House, Canberra. Souce: Supplied
Parliamane House, Canberra. Souce: Supplied
News

Canberra jolted by earthquake

18th Jan 2019 10:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN earthquake measuring 3.1 on the richter scale has hit Canberra.

The quake hit about 10:05am in Canberra's northern suburbs, at a depth of 10km. There are no reports of damage.


Geoscience Australia has said it has already received almost 200 reports from residents who felt it in the region. The quake comes as Canberra experiences a recording-breaking heatwave and is slated for a fourth consecutive day above 40C.

 

More to come ...

More Stories

Show More
act canberra earthquake editors picks

Top Stories

    Concrete truck driver airlifted after rollover

    Concrete truck driver airlifted after rollover

    News A 61-year-old cement truck driver has been airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after his truck rolled on the Bruce Hwy at Isis Central.

    LifeFlight Bundaberg flies through vital training session

    LifeFlight Bundaberg flies through vital training session

    News Bundaberg LifeFlight crews hit the coast for important training

    Queensland bowel cancer hotspots revealed

    premium_icon Queensland bowel cancer hotspots revealed

    News Regional areas across the country have higher rates

    Lifesaver warning: Listen to your missus

    premium_icon Lifesaver warning: Listen to your missus

    News Filming began at Kings Beach on the Sunshine Coast