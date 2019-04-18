Canadian tourist who blew .199 banned from driving

DRINK DRIVING: Jake Klaas Pettener-Lenstra, a tourist from Canada, was fined $1200 in Bundaberg Magistrates Court for drink driving with a BAC of .199.

BUNDABERG is no stranger to welcoming backpackers from across the globe, with many heading north or south on their adventures.

But for one Canadian tourist, his plans to travel Australia by car have been cut short, after an "idiotic” decision to drink and drive saw him fined $1200.

Jake Pettener-Lenstra appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today, and pleaded guilty to driving over the limit.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson told the court Pettener-Lenstra had blown .199 in a roadside breath test.

When asked by Magistrate Ross Woodford if Pettener-Lenstra agreed with the charges and his reading, he said he "believes the machine wouldn't lie”.

Pettener-Lenstra made an impassioned plea to Magistrate Woodford, saying he had just arrived in Australia one month ago. "I'd like to say how idiotic I feel,” Pettener-Lenstra said.

He said drink driving wasn't something he "normally did”, and "never had before in 10 years of driving”.

"This is not how I would like to spend my time in Australia,” he said.

Before disqualifying him from driving for 12 months, Magistrate Woodford told Pettener-Lenstra he "wouldn't be driving here” but "other than that have a good time while you're here”.