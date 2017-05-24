Can you spot what's different about this burger?

JUST when you think Bundaberg eateries have everything, something new pops up to keep the boredom at bay.

At James's Place is known for its burgers, but has decided to change it up with new versions of one essential burger component - buns.

The city eatery has launched a sesame-coated black brioche bun and a lotus bun.

Stella Lee and Eunji Ryu give the American style burger the thumbs up. Crystal Jones

A lotus bun has a similar texture to a steamed bun, while the black brioche bun is made with food colouring by a local Bargara baker.

Owner James Lee said he wanted to change things up and make them visually appealing.

"I wanted to make the burger look better and we believe looking better means tasting better,” he said.

The lotus bun at James's Place.

"To make the black bun costs more money, but we can make a different style of burger.”

The black brioche bun forms the basis of the new American style burger, which is made with two 90g pure beef patties, lettuce, grilled bacon, double cheddar, salad onion, pickles, tomato, garlic mayo, tomato relish and American mustard sauce.

It's also available with the big mushroom burger and the fried chicken burger.

Grilled chicken salad.

The lotus bun comes as a salmon burger with smoked salmon, avocado, two poached eggs, spinach and homemade hollandaise sauce.

Mr Lee said all the burgers came freshly made and there were 10 different kinds on the menu including the most popular James burger.

"When we get the order, we start cooking,” he said.

Pumpkin and avocado salad.

"We also do free deliveries for orders over $50 within 7km of the Bundaberg CBD.”

For those wanting something a little lighter than a burger, Mr Lee said people could test out the three new salads on the menu.

There's the kale and spinach detox salad, a grilled chicken Ceasar salad and a pumpkin and avocado salad.