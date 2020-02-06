Menu
Pets & Animals

Can you spot the snake hiding on this veranda?

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
6th Feb 2020 4:49 AM
"BEFORE you shove your hands under anything, have a look," that's the main message from snake catcher Stuart McKenzie as he warned residents about snake activity.

Today Mr McKenzie's business Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted a picture of a particularly slippery serpent hiding on a family's veranda.

"Let's see if you can spot the snake," Mr McKenzie wrote.

A 1.5m python is hiding somewhere on this veranda. Picture: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
The 1.5 metre carpet python was almost perfectly concealed - the only sign of the snake, was it's head was poking out from under a couch.

The snakes head was poking out from under the couch. Picture: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
The comments section was flooded by terrified users.

"This just has me jumping at everything," one user wrote.

"There are snakes everywhere! Be afraid, be very afraid!" wrote another.

Mr McKenzie said spreading fear was the least of his intentions.

 

This slippery snake was hiding in a family's oven. Picture: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
"The main reason we do (these posts) is just to make people aware of how tricky snakes can be and how sneaky they can be," he said.

"A majority of the time they're not easy to see

"Don't expect them to be hiding out in broad daylight."

 

Guitar Carpet Python! Have a go at this! A Kiwi man got the fright of his life when he picked up his Guitar to strum a...

Posted by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 on Sunday, 19 January 2020

 

The "Spot the snake" posts have become the a trademark for Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7.

In January the business posted a photo of a snake camouflaged in a family's back yard.

There's a snake hiding somewhere in this backyard. Picture: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Only a glimpse of the reptile could be seen, peaking over the ledge of the pond.

Mr McKenzie urged residents to keep keen eye out for reptiles, and to contact a professional wildlife handler if a snake is found.

The snake's head was poking over the lip of the pond. Picture: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
