Can you solve the mystery of these photos?

IN A city-sized game of Guess Who?, Bundaberg woman Barbara Lawrence is trying to find the people or the family of people photographed by her late brother.

The man behind the lens was John Elworthy, a worker at the Woongarra Shire Council and an amateur photographer in Bundaberg with a wealth of knowledge and a knack for capturing numerous aspects of the region.

Mrs Lawrence said her brother had a passion for photography and had taken multiple historically significant photos of the region throughout the years.

"He loved it,” she said.

"I can remember him taking over our bathroom to develop them and print them.

"He got into in the '50s and we think a lot of these were taken around the 1960s or about that time - and we worked that out because there is a picture of the Lutheran church being constructed and that was being built in the '60s.”

Some of the subjects snapped among Bundaberg's earlier days include the Burnett Saw Mill, Millaquin Mill, apple trees, soccer at Martens Oval and even a dairy and butter factory.

Ms Lawrence said she wanted to reunite the people in the photos with the pictures.

One picture is of a mother and child believed to be Marlene Blain and her son, while Ms Lawrence thinks another child pictured could be Horrie Bauer's daughter.

However, there are still many faces that are unidentified.

"There's all of these mysterious children - no one seems to know who they are,” she said.

"If someone knows who they are, then they can claim them.”