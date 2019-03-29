Can you save a comp?

The Waves' Zachery Sterling plays in the Divison 2 grand final last season. The club is looking at fielding two teams this season but needs help.

The Waves' Zachery Sterling plays in the Divison 2 grand final last season. The club is looking at fielding two teams this season but needs help. Brian Cassidy

FOOTBALL: One of the oldest competitions in Football Bundaberg is under serious threat of not running this season.

But one Bundaberg side is trying to prevent that from happening.

The Football Bundaberg Division 2 competition has three teams entered this season, which runs games every Saturday.

It initially had four but Bargara withdrew earlier this month before the season started.

Under competition rules their needs to be at least four to allow a league to play.

The competition started last week but now faces an uncertain future after a meeting earlier this week to decide the fate of the Division 2.

The options involved finding another club to play or merge the Division 2 competition with Division 3 on Friday night.

Most clubs were not in favour of the second scenario because of games on Friday night.

The Waves has offered to provide a second club if it can find enough players.

The side now has two weeks to do it before a merger is likely.

"Many people in Bundaberg want to play football on Saturday because they work different hours and can set that time off,” The Waves committee member Mick McLachlan said.

"They can't play on Friday.

"For us we would try to put in a Colts-based side to round out the four teams in the local div 2 competition and thus save the competition.”

McLachlan said the side needed at least six players to join to compliment the juniors that would be used by them.

He added the side would be purely developmental and the club would welcome anyone interested in having a kick.

The move has been endorsed by Football Bundaberg.

"Our Football Bundaberg committee definitely wants to see a Division 2,” FB president Femia Eizema said.

If you want to join The Waves you can contact the club through Sean Quigley at seniorregistrar@atwfc.com.au