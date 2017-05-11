Can you identify these people?

Do you know these people?

CHILDERS police are currently investigating a shop stealing offence and are asking for community help.

Senior constable Danielle Loftus said the incident happened at around 11.55am on March 21 at a Churchill St, Childers business.

"Police wish to speak with the people pictured below who may be able to assist with inquiries,” she said.

If you know these people, contact police immediately. Ashley Clark

If you have any information which may assist investigators, please contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference QP1700514432.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.