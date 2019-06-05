Can you help us find more numbers?

NEW FRIENDS: Bundaberg Table Tennis Club players Bill Fuller and Nikki Gourley are part of a new wheelchair table tennis program that has started at the club.

TABLE TENNIS: Bundaberg's Bill Fuller and Nikki Gourley don't mind playing against each other in wheelchair table tennis.

But both are hoping others can came out and join them to play.

The duo have gotten into the game through the Bundaberg Table Tennis Club running a 13-week program to get people in wheelchairs into the game.

It officially started on Tuesday with Fuller and Gourley the first two involved alongside another player.

"I haven't been in the chair for all that long, a couple of years, and I was looking for an outlet as far as sports,” Fuller said. "I've really enjoyed the challenge of doing something in a wheelchair.”

Fuller had experience in table tennis before he was in a wheelchair and admits it was tough getting to grips with the game.

Gourley had no such experience but it didn't matter, she just wanted to give it a go.

"I'm wanting to get out and enjoy sports,” she said.

"My wheels are my legs, it doesn't make me any less of a person.”

Now the duo hope others can join in.

"Come down and give it a try,” Gourley said.

"That's exactly what I did, I saw the ad on Facebook and I got in contact with Dave (Delpratt).”

Delpratt organised the program, getting state government funding to fully assist with the running of it.

There are still another 12 weeks anyone in a wheelchair, with little or a lot of skills, is able to participate.

"It's really about getting more people to play table tennis,” he said.

"It's totally free for (participants), we provide the equipment and a couple of coaches.”

Delpratt said the program can cater for more than 10 people.

If you are interested in playing, contact Delpratt on 4155 2388 or 0418 526 968.

The sessions run each Tuesday from 1pm to 3pm at the club.