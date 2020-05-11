Can you help police with their investigations?

BUNDABERG police are seeking assistance from the public in relation to a number of offences around the region.

BUNDABERG CENTRAL: About 11.45am on the on May 9, a man used a stolen bankcard at a business on Bourbong St, Bundaberg Central.

Police are seeking assistance to identify the man pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

If anyone has any information in relation to the matter or the identity of the man please contact police and quote QP2000956700.

SVENSSON HEIGHTS: Between 1:00am and 8:30am on May 9, the pictured bicycle was stolen from a residence on Tobruk St, Svensson Heights.

The bicycle is described as Mountain Terrain bicycle grey and yellow in colour.

Police are currently investigating the matter and request that if anyone has any information to contact police and quote QP2000955842.

AVOCA: Between May 9 and 10 a vehicle was damaged in Pinnacle Court, Avoca.

Unknown person/s have damaged the left rear pane of a vehicle causing the glass to splinter. Police are currently investigating the matter and request that if anyone has any information in relation to the damage to contact police and quote QP2000965092.

BURNETT HEADS: Between May 9 and 10 a vehicle was parked in the public carpark at the Burnett Heads Marina.

During this time unknown person/s have removed the barlight from the front bumper bar. Police are currently investigating the matter and request anyone with information contact police and quote QP2000964004.

CHILDERS: Between May 3 and 10 approximately 20 bales of hay were stolen from an address on Thompson Road, Childers.

The hay was worth more than $2000.

Police are currently investigating the matter and request anyone with information to contact police and quote QP2000964532.