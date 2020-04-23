Can you help police with their investigations?

BUNDABERG POLICE have released images of a number of people they would like to talk to in relation to a series of offences in the region.

If you have any information that can assist police call Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the appropriate reference number.

BUNDABERG CENTRAL: 11.48am on the April 20 a woman attended a business on Woongarra St, Bundaberg Central and stolen two meat items worth approximately $55.00.

Police are currently seeking assistance from the public to identify the female pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

If you have any information regarding the pictured female or the matter please contact police and quote QP2000801007.

BUNDABERG CENTRAL: About 12.42pm on the April 3 a woman attended a business on Targo St, Bundaberg Central and stole a 500ml of Smirnoff Vodka valued at $32.00.

Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the person pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

If you have any information regarding the matter please contact police and quote QP2000674327.

THABEBAN: About 2.45am on the April 3 a man attended a business on Goodwood Road, Thabeban and used a stolen credit card to purchase items.

Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the male pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

If you have any information regarding the pictured male or the matter please contact police and quote QP2000673053.

BUNDABERG CBD: About 5.50am on the March 30 a man wilfully damaged a general waste bin cabinet in the Bundaberg CBD.

Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the man pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

If you have any information please contact police and quote QP2000644052.

REDRIDGE: Around midnight on the 18/04/2020 unknown persons stole a blue iPhone XR from a vehicle parked on Campaninis Rd, Redridge.

Police are currently investigating the matter and request anyone with any information in relation to the matter contact Police and quote QP2000795591.