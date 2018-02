POLICE INVESTIGATION: Bundaberg police wish to speak with these six people.

BUNDABERG police have released images of six people they wish to speak with.

A police spokeswoman said officers believed the people may be able to help them with their investigations into recent offences committed in the Bundy region.

She said people should not approach anyone they believed was depicted in the images and instead phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the listed reference number.

CAN YOU HELP? Police wish to speak with this man in relation to the theft of a bicycle about 9.30pm on Thursday, December 28, on Bourbong Street in Bundaberg Central (reference: QP1702283104).

CAN YOU HELP? Police wish to speak with this man in relation to a break and enter that happened about 7pm on Sunday, December 31, on Targo Street in Bundaberg Central (reference: QP1800002753).

CAN YOU HELP? Police wish to speak with this man in relation to a fraud-related offence that happened about 3.45am on Thursday, January 11, on Boundary Street in Kepnock (reference: QP1800064912).

CAN YOU HELP? Police wish to speak with this woman in relation to a fuel drive-off that happened about 12.45pm on Tuesday, December 5, on Mount Perry Road, in Bundaberg North (reference: QP1702138344).

CAN YOU HELP? Police wish to speak with this man in relation to an assault which happened about 10.15pm on Friday, December 15, on Princess Street in Bundaberg East (reference: QP1702217014).