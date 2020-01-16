Menu
Police believe the man in the image may be able to assist in investigations into a stolen car.
Can you help police with stolen vehicle investigation?

Mikayla Haupt
16th Jan 2020 7:56 AM
BUNDABERG police officers are calling on the public to help with a stolen vehicle investigation.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said at 5am yesterday a blue Isuzu D Max Dual Cab Utility bearing Qld Registration ROG133 was stolen from a shopping centre car park on Goodwood Rd, Thabeban.

Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist them with their investigation.

If anyone has any information about the incident, contact police on 131 444 and quote QP2000093589. 

