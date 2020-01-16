Can you help police with stolen vehicle investigation?

Police believe the man in the image may be able to assist in investigations into a stolen car.

BUNDABERG police officers are calling on the public to help with a stolen vehicle investigation.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said at 5am yesterday a blue Isuzu D Max Dual Cab Utility bearing Qld Registration ROG133 was stolen from a shopping centre car park on Goodwood Rd, Thabeban.

If anyone has any information about the incident, contact police on 131 444 and quote QP2000093589.