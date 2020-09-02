CAN YOU HELP? Police search for missing signs

HAVE YOU SEEN THE SIGNS? Bundaberg Police appeal for assistance regarding roadworks signs.

BUNDABERG Police are appealing to the public for information after 18 signs were taken from a roadworks site in the region.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said between August 26 and August 27, offenders removed 18 signs from a roadworks site on Childers Rd between Foleys Rd and Wallum Reserve rest area.

The signs stolen include:

Two roadwork ahead

Two 60 ahead

Two reduce speed

Two traffic light symbol

Two prepare to stop

Two do not overtake

Two end roadworks

Two end 60 and

Two drive safely.

Sen Const Duncan said these signs were marked with ‘FNQ’ and have a mobile phone number on the back.

Anyone with information in relation to the matter or are aware of the current location of these signs, is urged to contact police and quote QP2001799275.

You can contact police via PoliceLink on 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

