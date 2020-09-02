Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HAVE YOU SEEN THE SIGNS? Bundaberg Police appeal for assistance regarding roadworks signs.
HAVE YOU SEEN THE SIGNS? Bundaberg Police appeal for assistance regarding roadworks signs.
News

CAN YOU HELP? Police search for missing signs

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
2nd Sep 2020 3:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Police are appealing to the public for information after 18 signs were taken from a roadworks site in the region.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said between August 26 and August 27, offenders removed 18 signs from a roadworks site on Childers Rd between Foleys Rd and Wallum Reserve rest area.

The signs stolen include:

  • Two roadwork ahead
  • Two 60 ahead
  • Two reduce speed
  • Two traffic light symbol
  • Two prepare to stop
  • Two do not overtake
  • Two end roadworks
  • Two end 60 and
  • Two drive safely.

Sen Const Duncan said these signs were marked with ‘FNQ’ and have a mobile phone number on the back.

Anyone with information in relation to the matter or are aware of the current location of these signs, is urged to contact police and quote QP2001799275.

You can contact police via PoliceLink on 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

MORE STORIES

bundaberg police roadwork signs
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police want to track down this Bundy hoon

        Premium Content CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police want to track down this Bundy hoon

        News VIDEO has captured a shocking case of hooning at North Bundaberg.

        TRAGIC: Police release details on death in Burnett paddock

        Premium Content TRAGIC: Police release details on death in Burnett paddock

        News INVESTIGATIONS by police have uncovered the hours leading up to the man’s death on...

        What the recession means for you

        Premium Content What the recession means for you

        News New Australian Bureau of Statistics data confirms the recession we couldn’t avoid...

        ‘Beyond pathetic’: Shut up and fix QLD’s lethal goat track

        Premium Content ‘Beyond pathetic’: Shut up and fix QLD’s lethal goat track

        News OPINION: Can someone please explain how QLD’s four lane highway has only made it...