Can you help? Police investigating stolen bicycle

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said between 1am and 7.30am on Friday, September 18, a bike was stolen from a Paradise Avenue, Thabeban address.

“The bicycle is described as a 2020 WeThePeople BMX with a green ‘Monster’ sticker on the frame,” Sen Const Duncan said.

“On September 22, police received information that the bicycle was possibly seen near the Bundaberg Base Hospital and the grips and seat may have been changed.

“The rider at the time is described as approximately 18-years-old, Caucasian appearance, shoulder length blonde hair and wearing a black shirt with a bum bag and cap.”

If you have any information in relation to this matter, contact police and quote QP2001958335.

You can contact police via PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.