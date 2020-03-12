Can you help police identify these people?

CCTV: Police are seeking assistance to identify the two people pictured.

Police are seeking assistance for their investigation into the theft of diesel fuel from the tank of a prime mover.

The theft occurred at around 9.12pm on Friday, February 21 from where the vehicle had been left parked and locked in the yard of a transport company in Alexandra Street, East Bundaberg.

Police are seeking assistance to identify two people (pictured) who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

One man appears to be wearing a distinctive shirt with the words ‘REAL DEAL’.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000459432