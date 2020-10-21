Menu
HAVE YOU SEEN THIS BIKE? It was stolen from Kensington Street, Norville, between 6.30am and 5pm on October 16.
Can you help police find this stolen bike?

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
21st Oct 2020 12:00 PM
Bundaberg police have appealed to the community for help finding a stolen bicycle.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said it was stolen from Kensington St, Norville, between 6.30am and 5pm on Friday.

She said the bicycle was a blue and silver Giant brand with LED lights on the front and rear, and had a locking chain wrapped around the handlebar.

Police are currently investigating the matter and request anyone with information to contact police and quote the police reference number QP2002153799.

You can contact police via PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

