Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Can you help police after graffiti attacks in Bundy?

Crystal Jones
by
19th Nov 2019 8:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are calling for information on two cases of graffiti.

According to a Bundaberg police spokeswoman, someone sprayed graffiti tags on the toilet block near the athletics oval at Bundaberg South State School.

It is believed the offence happened 3.30pm and 7am on Saturday, November 9.

Anyone with information is urged to call Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP02246027.

A second case was reported at Sunnyside Croquet Club at the intersection of Maryborough and Walker Sts. 

It is believed the graffiti was applied some time between 9am on November 11 and 6.40am on November 12. 

Tags were also sprayed. 

The reference number for police is QP1902239646.

crime police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Agents say rental reforms could impact Bundy property market

        premium_icon Agents say rental reforms could impact Bundy property market

        News BUNDABERG real estate agents are concerned that proposals to increase freedom for tenants could lead to increased bond and higher rental prices.

        Top tips to keep your roof intact in storms

        premium_icon Top tips to keep your roof intact in storms

        News “There are a lot of very rusted roofs .."

        Parents pay tribute to crash victim: Angel taken too soon

        premium_icon Parents pay tribute to crash victim: Angel taken too soon

        News Teen who died in crash was 'touched by an angel'.