Can you help police after graffiti attacks in Bundy?

POLICE are calling for information on two cases of graffiti.

According to a Bundaberg police spokeswoman, someone sprayed graffiti tags on the toilet block near the athletics oval at Bundaberg South State School.

It is believed the offence happened 3.30pm and 7am on Saturday, November 9.

Anyone with information is urged to call Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP02246027.

A second case was reported at Sunnyside Croquet Club at the intersection of Maryborough and Walker Sts.

It is believed the graffiti was applied some time between 9am on November 11 and 6.40am on November 12.

Tags were also sprayed.

The reference number for police is QP1902239646.