Can you help police? 5 people Bundy cops want to speak to

Maryborough Street, Bundaberg: Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with an investigation.

Maryborough Street, Bundaberg: Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with an investigation.

BUNDABERG Police have released a series of images of people they want to speak with in relation to a string of offences in the region.

Police ask that if you see any of the people pictured not to approach them.

Aldridge Street, Burnett Heads: Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation.

1. Aldridge St, Burnett Heads: Police believe this person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent wilful damage incident which occurred on Saturday, September 14 about 4pm. Reference: QP1901794586

Maryborough Street, Bundaberg: Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with an investigation.

2. Maryborough Street, Bundaberg: Police believe this person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal — unlawfully take away goods which happened on Wednesday, September 18 at 6.55pm. Reference: QP1901989491

Takalvan Street, Avoca: Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with an investigation.

3. Takalvan Street, Avoca: Police believe this person might be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on Friday, October 11 at 2.10pm. Reference: QP1901984826

Takalvan Street, Avoca: Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with an investigation.

4. Takalvan Street, Avoca: Police believe this person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal incident which occurred on Tuesday, October 1 at 12.30pm. Reference: QP1901910533

Takalvan Street, Avoca: Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with an investigation.

5. Takalvan Street, Avoca: Police believe this person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on Friday, October 4 at 11.50am. Reference: QP1901939020.

If you have information regarding the offences which could help police in their investigation you can call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stopper on 1800 333 000 and quote the QP reference number.