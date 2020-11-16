Menu
Bundaberg Police have released images of people they'd like to speak to in relation to offences around the region.
CAN YOU HELP? People police would like to speak to

Geordi Offord
16th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG police have released images of people they would like to talk to in relation to a number of offences around the region.

Police asked residents not to approach anyone they believe is pictured.

If you have information that could help police with their investigations, contact them and quote the corresponding reference number.

Maryborough St

If you have information the can help police contact them and quote the reference QP2002205737.
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to help officers investigations into a recent shop steal which occurred on October 22 about 4.44pm.

Takalvan St

If you have information that can help, contact police and quote the reference QP2002085332.
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to help officers investigations into a recent shop steal which occurred on October 7 about 1pm.

Mount Perry Rd

If you have information that could help police with their investigations contact them and quote the reference QP2002209402.
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to help officers with investigations into a recent Graffiti which occurred on October 24 about 12.50pm.

If you have information the can help police with their investigations you can contact them through Policelink by calling 131 444 or submitting information online here.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

