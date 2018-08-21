CAN YOU HELP? Cats still in need of homes

Marilyn Ford with one of her cats.

Marilyn Ford with one of her cats. Mike Knott BUN020818CATS1

BUNDABERG woman Marilyn Ford has been given an extension to help her rehome her remaining cats.

Earlier this month the NewsMail spoke to Ms Ford after she was ordered by the Bundaberg Regional Council to rehome 62 of her 65 cats.

The community reached out and most of the felines found new homes.

Ms Ford now has until September 3 to find forever homes for the remaining cats.

Rescue groups from around the region were able to take in some of the cats in as foster carers.

Found Hearts rescue in Apple Tree Creek have offered to take 20 of the cats, but they are struggling with time and finances to build all the enclosures.

If you would like to adopt one of the remaining cats go to Project 65 on Facebook.