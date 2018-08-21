Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marilyn Ford with one of her cats.
Marilyn Ford with one of her cats. Mike Knott BUN020818CATS1
Community

CAN YOU HELP? Cats still in need of homes

21st Aug 2018 6:40 PM

BUNDABERG woman Marilyn Ford has been given an extension to help her rehome her remaining cats.

Earlier this month the NewsMail spoke to Ms Ford after she was ordered by the Bundaberg Regional Council to rehome 62 of her 65 cats.

The community reached out and most of the felines found new homes.

Ms Ford now has until September 3 to find forever homes for the remaining cats.

Rescue groups from around the region were able to take in some of the cats in as foster carers.

Found Hearts rescue in Apple Tree Creek have offered to take 20 of the cats, but they are struggling with time and finances to build all the enclosures.

If you would like to adopt one of the remaining cats go to Project 65 on Facebook.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    UK charity riders have bikes stolen in Bundaberg

    UK charity riders have bikes stolen in Bundaberg

    Community JACK Dempsey has taken to social media to call for the community to get behind a group of cyclists who suffered a theft in the lead-up to a charity bike ride.

    • 21st Aug 2018 5:41 PM
    Small Dan Murphy's change has locals in hot debate

    premium_icon Small Dan Murphy's change has locals in hot debate

    Business Woolies says it's making shopping easier

    Reason for mystery chopper night flight revealed

    premium_icon Reason for mystery chopper night flight revealed

    News Did you hear a helicopter above Bundy and Bargara last night?

    Local Partners