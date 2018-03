CAN YOU HELP? The six people police wish to speak with.

CAN YOU HELP? The six people police wish to speak with. Jay Fielding

POLICE investigating a series of crimes in Bundy have released images of a group of people they want to speak with.

A police spokeswoman said officers believed the four men and two women may be able to help with investigations into five shoplifting offences and one wilful damage offence.

She said people should not approach anyone they believed was depicted in the images and instead phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the listed reference number.

CASE 1: Police want to speak with this man in their investigation into a wilful damage offence about 2.45pm on Sunday, February 18, on Bourbong St in Bundaberg Central (reference: QP1800314465). QPS

CASE 2: Police believe this man may be able to help with their investigation into shoplifting about 7pm on Saturday, January 20, on Quay St in Bundaberg Central (reference: QP1800167387). QPS

CASE 3: Police believe this woman may able able to help with their investigations into shoplifting about 6.55pm on on Thursday, February 15, on Targo St in Bundaberg South (reference: QP1800301137). QPS

CASE 4: Officers want to speak with this man who they believe may be able to help their investigation into shoplifting about 3.25pm on Sunday, February 15, on Targo St in Bundaberg South (reference: QP1800316307). QPS

CASE 5: Police believe this woman may be able to help their investigations into shoplifting about 1pm on Sunday, February 11, on Quay St in Bundaberg Central (reference: QP1800284385). QPS