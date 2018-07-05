Can you help Bundaberg police identify these 10 people?

CAN YOU HELP? Police want to speak to these people.

BUNDABERG police are calling for the community to help identify these 10 people who may be able to help solve a number of crimes.

The crimes took place in the past four weeks.

Anyone with information is advised to contact police through Policelink on 131 444 and quote the provided reference numbers.

1. Stealing investigation

DO YOU know this man?

Bundaberg police are seeking public assistance to help identify this man who may be able to assist with numerous stealing investigations.

He is seen here wearing a dark blue Nautica shirt, black baseball cap and sunnies.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, June 29 about 2.27pm at a Takalvan St business.

Reference numbers QP1801161695 & QP1801187816.

2. Assault investigation

POLICE believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent assault occasioning bodily harm which occurred on Tuesday June 26 about 9.45pm at a Burnett St, South Bundaberg property.

Reference: QP1801170206

3. Assault investigation

POLICE would also like assistance identifying this person pictured in this image who may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent assault occasioning bodily harm which occurred on Tuesday June 26 about 9.45pm at a Burnett St, South Bundaberg property.

Reference: QP1801170206

4. Assault investigation

POLICE believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent assault occasioning bodily harm which occurred on Tuesday June 26 about 9.45pm at a Burnett St, South Bundaberg property.

Reference: QP1801170206

5. Wilful damage investigation

POLICE believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent wilful damage which happened on Friday, June 15 about 5.10am on Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Reference: QP1801095537

6. Shop steal investigation

POLICE believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which happened on Tuesday, June 19 about 4.24pm on Takalvan St.

Reference: QP1801161695

7. Break and enter investigation

POLICE believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent break and enter which happened on Tuesday, May 15 about 1.30am at a Boundary St address.

Reference: QP1800883919

8. Break and enter investigation

POLICE believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent break and enter which happened on Tuesday, May 15 about 1.30am at a Boundary St address.

Reference: QP1800883919

9. Wilful damage investigation

POLICE believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent wilful damage which occurred on Friday, June 15 about 5.10am at a Bourbong St address.

Reference: QP1801095537

10. Stealing investigation

POLICE believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which happened on Friday, May 18 about 11.40am at Churchill St, Childers.

Reference: QP1800925256

Anyone with information about any of the people in the photos is asked to phone the police with the Queensland Police reference number listed for the individual.

Bundaberg police advise the community not to approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.