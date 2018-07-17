Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Busker Simon Busmann reacts to the sonic noise
Busker Simon Busmann reacts to the sonic noise
News

Can you hear it? High-pitch buzz driving shoppers cuckoo

by Katie Hall
17th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE the sound of Simon Busmann busking rang out through the Bargara Central Shopping Centre yesterday, there was another noise in the background that some shoppers would have paid to have stopped.

Since Thursday last week, a ultrasonic bird deterrent unit has been ringing out to deter swallows at the popular centre.

Only some shoppers could pick up the high frequency sound.

The unit was meant to drive away the troublesome swallows, which have been known to make a mess on shop fronts and cafe tables, and even swoop people walking through the centre.

Mr Busmann was among those who could hear the noise.

One of the deterrents at Bargara Central that emit a high-pitched noise.
One of the deterrents at Bargara Central that emit a high-pitched noise. Mike Knott BUN160718THEBIRDS3

"I wasn't sure what it was at first, it was a chirping and high-pitched thing,” Mr Busmann said.

Manager of Nextra Bargara in the centre Andrea Berthelsen said the sound doesn't bother everyone.

"It doesn't affect everyone. I can hear it and it makes it a long day with it buzzing in your ear,” Ms Berthelsen said.

"Stockwell's have arranged for it to be turned off as they suspect it's either faulty or picking up interference,”

"It does however keep the birds away.”

BIRD'S-EYE VIEW: Bargara Central installed the ultrasonic deterrent system to discourage birds that had been making a mess.
BIRD'S-EYE VIEW: Bargara Central installed the ultrasonic deterrent system to discourage birds that had been making a mess. Contributed

Jay Nicholson, a trolley collector at the centre felt the noise was better than having the birds around.

"Everyone complains, but it's not that bad,” Mr Nicholson said.

"It is annoying but it's mainly to stop the birds from pooping everywhere. What other option is there?”

The centre's operations manager Ken Clark said the birds were an ongoing issue, and had not been deterred by the installation of spikes on the high points of the centre, prompting the installation of the current unit.

Mr Clark said the unit has been used in several other shopping centres with the same settings, but has not experienced this side-effect before.

"This unit has been installed at other centres and there has been no complaints,” he said.

Mr Clark wants to investigate the issue with suppliers to determine whether the unit is faulty, and said shoppers won't be hearing the noise after last night, when the unit was switched off.

"We'll be investigating next week, and the unit will be turned off tonight,” Mr Clark said.

Hair Dinkum Salon and Warehouse owner Tracey Gable said the noise sounds like a "loud clock ticking”, but the noise is better than the alternative.

"It's better than cleaning up bird poo,” Ms Gable said.

General manager of property management and leasing for Stockwell, Dan Cuda said the unit was installed under the incorrect setting.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Resort boss attacks Airbnb proposal

    premium_icon Resort boss attacks Airbnb proposal

    Property THE manager of one of Seventeen Seventy's accommodation providers does not think proposed changes to regulate short-term letting go anywhere near far enough.

    • 17th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Neighbour saves woman from burning unit

    premium_icon Neighbour saves woman from burning unit

    News 'As soon as I opened the door I could hear her calling for help'

    • 17th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Should we ban smoking at work?

    Should we ban smoking at work?

    Health POLL: Smokers could cost our economy a staggering $388 billion.

    • 17th Jul 2018 4:10 AM
    Migrants not staying in regional areas

    premium_icon Migrants not staying in regional areas

    Politics One in 10 migrants use country towns as pit stops before city life.

    Local Partners