How LeBron James could help Liverpool sign promising talent

LeBron James could lure an Italian target to Anfield.

LIVERPOOL'S pursuit of Nicolo Barella could be a slam dunk - thanks to NBA icon LeBron James.

The Italy Under-21s midfielder is one of the hottest properties in Europe and has been scouted by Tottenham and AC Milan among others.

But Jurgen Klopp has an ace up his sleeve with 21-year-old basketball fan Barella hoping to meet hero James, who happens to own a stake in Liverpool.

Nicolo Barella would love the chance to meet his idol LeBron James.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: "Cagliari received offers and turned them down.

"I am happy to have remained with the club I support.

"My dream is to get a nice house with a garden and a pool. And to meet LeBron James."

Cagliari star Barella claims he would prefer a move to England over Serie A - because he can get away with sticking his boot in.

He added: "If I had to choose between Serie A and the Premier League, I'd go for England, because I like the way they approach the game.

"Plus everyone there is just as irritable and prone to fouls as me!"

Barella played 35 times last season - netting six goals - to catch the eyes of clubs across Europe.

And while Klopp has a wealth of options in the middle, the youngster could end up being the perfect fit.

