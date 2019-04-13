Can Dogs strike twice?

KICKING AHEAD: Brothers Bulldogs player Daniel Spann gets a kick away during last week's contest against Bay Power down at Hervey Bay.

AUSSIE RULES: Momentum in sport can be a wonderful or frustrating thing for everyone.

The Brothers Bulldogs is hoping their momentum in this year's AFL Wide Bay can continue for a few weeks.

The side plays Hervey Bay for the second time in three rounds at Brothers Sports Complex today in seniors.

The Dogs are currently top after winning the first two games of the season, including a two points win over the Bombers in round one.

A win today would put the side three games clear of the last spot on the ladder, which misses out on the finals.

"It's probably the good and bad thing about a four team competition,” Bulldogs coach Jack Sickerdick said.

"If you get wins early, those wins could be vital later in the year.

"We're hoping to get another win this weekend but we can only control things we can control.”

Sickerdick said the side had been able to do that in the first two rounds, getting on top of their Hervey Bay opponents when it mattered.

He said the focus for this week was playing their own game, particularly in the middle.

"We know what we've got to do against them (Bombers),” he said. "It's just going to be another battle in the midfield.

"We've got to play consistently well.”

Sickerdick added the side needed to take its chances.

The opening round match between the two was dominated by both sides during the contest in the first and third quarter, before it was ended at three quarter time.

Bulldogs failed to take their chances early before the Bombers failed later on.

Sickerdick said it was vital the side made it count on the scoreboard but also restricted the Bombers scoring if and when they have momentum.

The sides face each other at 3pm today with Bay Power to take on The Waves in the other match in Hervey Bay at the same time.

Both sides are chasing their first win.