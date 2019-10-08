Can-do attitude makes big Impact

FOR the past 35 years Gary Rohdmann has been working on the recycling collections line for Impact Community Service, and now he’s living out his dream of independent living and travelling.

Throughout his time one the recycling line, Mr Rohdmann said the machinery had changed and it was getting busier with more people looking to recycle.

While sorting cans, Mr Rohdmann said they had to look out for syringes, needles and even animals.

“I love it,” he said.

With a wealth of experience behind him, Mr Rohdmann said he was known on the line as the Can Man and was fast at his job, filling a cage with 9000 cans in just half-an-hour.

Mr Rohdmann said he not only loves the work to keep him busy, but also the people making friends and enjoying friendly competition with footy tipping.

With the support from NDIS, Mr Rohdmann said he feels like he has a bit of freedom and is looking to a holiday overseas — whether it’s Fiji or Thailand, he’s yet to decide.

He said this was something he always wanted to do and knew he could do, so he was thrilled it was finally coming to fruition.

He said this would be his first time overseas, he’s been organising his paperwork and looking forward to having a look around different areas and experiencing different cultures.

In the lead up to his international trip, Mr Rohdmann will be doing a few smaller trips to practice, one of which will be up to Cairns.

Mr Rohdmann said he loves trains and would be making the trip up to the northern city by rail.

He said he was looking forward to seeing the rainforest, culture and waterfalls Cairns has to offer.

Impact’s Sorelle Mackinnon said she’s known Mr Rohdmann for five years and it was nice to see Gary achieving things that are important to him.

For more about Impact head to www.impact.org.au/