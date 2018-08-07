Menu
Subscribe Today's Paper
Dolphin Marine Magic's five dolphins could be relocated to a sea pen in the harbour if the alternative turns out to be feasible and in the dolphin's best interests.
News

Can Coffs' famed dolphins be released into sea pens?

6th Aug 2018 5:30 PM | Updated: 5:30 PM
Subscriber only

WORLD Animal Protection and Action for Dolphins are joining forces to investigate the feasibility of a sea sanctuary for captive dolphins.

This news to be announced at a press conference at the harbour on Wednesday morning, comes after recent negotiations between marine lobby group Action for Dolphins and Dolphin Marine Magic over the future of dolphins at the Coffs Harbour attraction.

Under a legal agreement reached out-of-court, DMM agreed to investigate the viability of a plan to release the dolphins into a specialised sea pen sanctuary in the harbour after Action for Dolphins filed proceedings in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia in 2017.

For almost three decades, rehabilitated dolphins have performed and bred in the pools at the tourist attraction situated next to the Coffs Creek. 

But in a joint statement in February, both parties said a feasibility study would investigate if the dolphins can be relocated to a sea pen, with one proposed location being in the harbour off Coffs Harbour's south wall. 

The study would look at the social, economic and environmental impacts of a sea pen facility.

One of the dolphins in action at DMM.
One of the dolphins in action at DMM. David Campbell

This study would determine if such a facility is feasible and in the best interests of the animals. 

On Wednesday morning at the harbour, World Animal Protection will announce that it has agreed to fund a feasibility study into the concept.

action for dolphins coffs harbour dolphin marine magic dolphins world animal protection
Coffs Coast Advocate

