Campwin Beach home transformed for major TV series

BEACHSIDE BEAUTY: The Westcott Avenue, Campwin Beach home was transformed by the Selling Houses Australia team and featured on the program last month.

BEACHSIDE BEAUTY: The Westcott Avenue, Campwin Beach home was transformed by the Selling Houses Australia team and featured on the program last month. Selling Houses Australia

AFTER more than four years on the market, surviving a cyclone, a cancer battle and a complete overhaul by some of Australia's leading homemakers, a Campwin Beach cottage dating back to the 1920s has been sold.

The Westcott Avenue property, formerly owned by Sarina paramedics Gill McMaster and her partner Nicole Beasley, featured on Foxtel's Selling Houses Australia last month after undergoing a major renovation by property expert Andrew Winter, landscaper Charlie Albone and interior designer Shaynna Blaze.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The couple, who has since relocated to the Sunshine Coast, planned to renovate the home, live in it for a few years and then keep it as a holiday home. But in March last year, they were handed several blows in a matter of weeks.

The tenant staying in the property moved out, Cyclone Debbie damaged the home and Gill was diagnosed with breast cancer.

In dire straits financially, living on one income and paying for two mortgages plus cancer treatment, they reached out to Selling Houses Australia for help.

Despite reservations on viewing the property for the first time, Andrew, Shaynna and Charlie were determined to make the renovation-on-a-shoestring work for Gill and Nicole.

The trio tackled the interior of the home addressing the mould and mildew covered walls and ceilings and after cleaning and prepping, they were painted with an antibacterial, mould and mildew-resistant paint.

The entry area was turned into a welcoming "wet room" with plenty of storage, the kitchen was revamped with a new cooktop, bench top and splash back and all rooms were given new light fittings, shutters and were styled.

Outside the home, low maintenance drought and salt-tolerant hedging shrubs were planted, a new driveway with a turning circle was created and the back deck was revamped to capture the ocean views.

Describing the overall styling as 'beach pad perfect' Mr Winter said it was a 'special kind of makeover'.

"It's a great feeling when the team from Selling Houses Australia can help a family that are really struggling," Mr Winter said when the episode went to air.

"I just hope the makeover turns the tide for our lovely home owners."

Soon after the makeover, Nicole and Gill received an offer of $415,00 and sold the home to a local Sarina couple.

Selling Houses Australia continues on Wednesdays, 8.30pm on Lifestyle.