The Workman's Beach campsite will undergo maintenance.
Campsite to close for maintenance

3rd Jun 2019 4:51 PM
VISTORS heading to Agnes Water won't be able to access the Workman's Beach camp ground and day use area off Springs Rd next week while annual maintenance work is undertaken.

Gladstone Acting Mayor Chris Trevor said Gladstone Regional Council would carry out the scheduled work to ensure the location was in good condition to sustain continued future use.

The camp ground and day use area will be closed for maintenance, with no public access, from 7am on June 11 until 5pm on June 14.

"These grounds prove extremely popular, attracting recreational visitors all year round, so maintenance is vital to their long-term use,” Cr Trevor said.

"Signage advising of the temporary closure has been installed in the area and council looks forward to re-opening these areas to the public after general works are completed.”

