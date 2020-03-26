Menu
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at a press conference at Parliament House in Brisbane.
Campsite closures

Rhylea Millar
26th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
AS THE global health pandemic continues, the state premier has issued a warning to the Queensland public.

Almost 400 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Queensland, six of which have occurred in the Wide Bay region.

In light of the news, Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday announced all camp grounds would be closed to the public from today.

The premier also asked the public to avoid all social gatherings and continue taking advice seriously as the situation continues.

A spokesperson from Queensland Health said they are continuing to work alongside the Australian Government health department, and the World Health Organisation.

“Queensland Health’s testing criteria, is designed to ensure all possible cases of COVID-19 are detected quickly and efficiently (which) is critical when responding to an epidemic like COVID-19,” the spokesperson said.

“At this point in Queensland, the majority cases are still from people who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case in someone that has travelled overseas.

“As soon as an individual returns a positive result for COVID-19, just like with other contagious viruses such as measles, we undertake contact tracing to prevent the infection spreading further through the community.”

The spokesperson said widespread public screening was not necessary and Queensland Health wanted to ensure they are triaging correctly by not testing people who are likely to have other viruses, such as influenza or the common cold.

For more updates and advice, visit health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus

