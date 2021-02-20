Menu
Tim Colbourne getting used to his winch.
Campout creates awareness for keen four wheel drivers

Brad Praed
20th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Four Wheel Drive's allow us to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Venturing further than the blacktop armed with the skills to tackle various terrains is part of being a safe and responsible Four Wheel Driver.

Getting stuck is part of the territory, so knowing how to get out safely is your number one priority.

Being prepared for what might come your way in the outdoors when we travel is also a consideration.

Basic winch set up display.
The Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club ran an awareness campout at the clubs campsite, located on the banks of the Kolan River recently.

The weekend involved some track building to get a layout that would give the various vehicles an opportunity to lift wheels and show participants how those that were fitted with the newer technology of electronics in their cars can get you out of situations, and those who had the non-technologically enhanced vehicles that they can travel the same routes with some driving tips to help along the way.

Peter Budgen in the Wombat Holes.
Participants learnt about their vehicles and the recovery gear they had on board.

Recovery points, recovery straps and what to look for when buying them were covered.

Not many know that the gear you buy should be rated to the vehicle it is used on.

Just waking in and buying, or ordering online, could mean you are placing yourself and others in danger if using the wrong gear.

Petrina Pashley learning throttle and brake control.
From the first time off-roaders to the more experienced, the trip enlightened and or refreshed the members on how to be prepared, and using the right recovery gear gave them the confidence to venture out more to explore, as they now have the skills to get back again.

To find out more on the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club and activities we have on, contact us via Email, info@bundaberg4wdclub.com, on the net at www.bundaberg4wdclub.com or catch us on Facebook or Instagram.

