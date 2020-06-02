Menu
Anthony Lynham.
Camping grounds beside dams to reopen

2nd Jun 2020 3:18 PM
QUEENSLANDERS will be able to dust off their tents or hook up the caravan or camper trailer as camping grounds beside state-owned dams re-open.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said  re-opening camping grounds beside dams was part of the Stage 2 COVID-19 roadmap to easing restrictions.

"Queenslander can now travel to and camp at a range of state-owned dams, lakes and weirs such as far north Queensland's Tinaroo Dam or Lake Moogerah in the south-east," Dr Lynham said.

"The Government wants to support tourism through Queensland's recovery plan: Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs and driving and camping holidays are a terrific way to support tourism.

"My family and I have always been keen campers.

"I encourage Queenslanders to book a spot, pack up the car, and get out and enjoy Queensland's outdoor areas.

"Campers should call ahead and check to see if and when these camping grounds are open, if they have availability, as some, for instance are still completing works started during the shutdown.

"Of course, it is important however that everyone sticks to the rules so we can remain safe.

"This includes maintaining social distance and limiting gatherings/camp groups to cno more than 20 people."

For a full list of available recreation activities visit:

seqwater.com.au or download the Seqwater App

sunwater.com.au/community/recreation-and-safety-alerts/

dnrme.qld.gov.au/home/news-publications/covid-19-industry-updates

