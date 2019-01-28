Camping fees for canine event given to council

CANINE SHOW: Robert Winch with Flynn and Fleur at the Bundaberg Canine Club's Easter Eggstravaganza in 2016.

CANINE SHOW: Robert Winch with Flynn and Fleur at the Bundaberg Canine Club's Easter Eggstravaganza in 2016. Mike Knott BUN270316DOG7

BUNDABERG'S longest standing dog club will help inject thousands of dollars into the Rum City this Easter.

Bundaberg Canine Club will host its annual dog show, which will include judges from around the world, at the Bundaberg Recreational Grounds.

Last week at Bundaberg Regional Council's briefing meeting the club sought to waive fees involved in its Easter show.

At the meeting community and environment general manager Gavin Steele said the group had requested to waive its fees for the event.

He said the club was "forced to move” to the new grounds when the Multiplex was built and "some commitments were given to them when it did”.

The council's fees to use the grounds come to a total of $1831 plus a $500 bond.

He said given the group's situation was unique, and it had incurred more costs when it moved. He recommended the group to pay for the bond but council waive its fees.

This raised some concerns from councillors who questioned if the dog club would be profiting through the camping fees of participants.

Bundaberg Canine Club secretary Margaret Norton spoke with the NewsMail and said the club had "never ever requested to keep the camp fees”. Club members were upset when they read last week's article that stated during the meeting councillor Helen Blackburn questioned if the group would be on-charging the camp fees.

Mrs Norton said there would be between 650 to 820 dog entries per show for the six shows.

"We bring campers, as well as people who stay in motels with their dogs, caravan parks and B&Bs,” she said.

She said the club wasn't sure how many people would stay at the grounds, but camping fees were always returned to council.

In the council minutes, released yesterday, it stated the cost to the council was about $3000 which consisted of $2500 for an external contractor, and an estimated $500 for consumables.

The loss of revenue from the hire fees is $1831.

The minutes also stated the club would collect camping fees from the attendees and give these to the council.

Last year the camping fees paid to the council for the 2018 event totalled $7872.

"Our club is not asking for something for nothing, just to be compensated for what we had and lost and were promised,” Mrs Norton said.

It will be voted on at tomorrow's ordinary meeting of council at 10am.