Campese wants return to Bundy

ALL SMILES: Kobie and Kieran Smith pose with David Campese at a clinic held in Bundaberg on Wednesday. SImon Young

THE children really are the future, according to rugby union great David Campese.

The 101-test Wallaby was in Bundaberg for the first time on Wednesday for a dinner and teaching juniors about the game.

Campese held the clinics as part of his David Campese Academy, which has been created to change the way players play.

The former winger said he was impressed with children's skills in wet conditions.

"Some of the basic skills are quite good,” he said.

"It's all about giving them the basics and then the coaches coming and doing the same.”

Campese has only just returned to the country after living in South Africa.

His challenge is to get the sport back to the top with Australia winning the World Cup and beating the All Blacks again.

It's been more than 15 years since the Wallabies held either trophy.

He said all that starts with children, including those from Bundaberg.

"People all sort of talk about how the modern game of rugby is not what they like to see,” he said.

"I can't change that, but I can change for the younger kids to understand about attack and flair.

"Hopefully they can try things and then we got more flair players out there that can one day beat the All Blacks.”

Campese said the game also has an advantage over other football sports.

"One thing we've got, and we have, is that you can go to the Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games,” he said.

"We have got something and we can say to the kids if you want a gold medal, rugby union is the only sport to play.

"We've got to go around and preach that.”

Campese said he wants to do that if he comes back next year.

"Coming up here is great,” he said.

"Maybe next year we do it again but we do a coaching session for dads and a coaching session for kids.”

There will be clinic photos in tomorrow's NewsMail.