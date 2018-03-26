Menu
BLUSTERY WEATHER: Windy weather along the Bargara coastline.
Weather

'Bundy campers should have plan B in place for Easter'

Emma Reid
by
26th Mar 2018 11:48 AM

THERE is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to this week's weather.

As school holidays are fast approaching the question on every family's lips is, will it be raining?

Weatherzone meteorologist Craig McIntosh said it was early days but, holiday makers, especially campers, may need to have a plan B in place.

Mr McIntosh said the remnants of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris may put a dampener on the Easter festivities across the Rum City.

The short-lived cyclone is expected to still bring winds and rain to the region in the coming days.

The weather system had weakened to a tropical low but there was always a slight chance it could reform, Mr McIntosh said.

He said Bundaberg had a "particularly hard forecast at the moment" and there was a number of different modules giving varied readings.

"You're in line to get stuff from the low which was Iris," he said.

"There is a lot of disagreements of movement at this stage.

"Unless it decides to reform into a cyclone, and it could as the waters are warm enough.

"It's too early and uncertain to say at this stage."

He said there was a good chance Thursday to Sunday would see rain, high winds and storms across the region.

"It will be a wet weekend and potentially heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday," he said.

Although Bundaberg has a bit of protection from Fraser Island the wind speeds will pick up at the end of the week.

"The windiest days will be Thursday and Good Friday with winds reaching 15-25knots along the coast," he said.

Mr McIntosh said as Easter was still a week away the message was to be prepared for rain and wind, but as always with weather there was a slight chance it could change.

bundaberg easter ex-tropical cyclone iris forecast tropical cyclone iris weather weatherzone wet weather
Bundaberg News Mail
