‘When I learned to walk I learned to swim’

AUSTRALIAN swimming's most famous sisters have joined the push to make swimming lessons compulsory for all Queensland kids.

Cate and Bronte Campbell have been swimming since they could walk, and believe it is a vital skill that should be taught at all Queensland schools.

While the young Campbell sisters had to contend with rogue hippos swimming in Lake Malawi in Africa, they know the cantankerous herbivores aren't the only danger for kids in and around water.

Dual Olympic gold medallist Cate, 25, said she was right behind The Courier-Mail's push for swimming lessons to become mandatory in all Queensland schools.

"I think the campaign is such a great idea," she said.

"We're in a country surrounded by water and just look at the Australia Day weekend where maybe 90 per cent of us spent it by the pool, or the beach or the river.

Cate and Bronte Campbell are Australia’s most famous swimming sisters. Picture: Adam Head

"Swimming should definitely be taught at all schools in Queensland."

The Campbell sisters grew up around water and with a backyard pool at the family home, their mother Jenny, a former synchronised swimmer, wanted them to be able to swim at a young age.

"We had a pool in the yard and Mum thought it was important that we could all swim, so she taught us," said Cate.

"When I was learning to walk I was learning to swim."

Bronte, who won gold with her sister in the record-breaking 4x100m relay team at the Rio Olympics, said any move to ensure more Queensland kids were taught to swim should be encouraged.

"Swimming is such an important skill, and the more kids who learn to swim the better," she said.