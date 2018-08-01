Menu
Former Queensland Premier Campbell Newman. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Politics

Newman’s $1b plan to axe Comm Games

by Sarah Vogler
1st Aug 2018 10:55 AM
COMMONWEALTH Games Minister Kate Jones has tabled legal advice sought during the former Newman Government's term detailing the $1 billion cost of cancelling the Games.

The advice was tabled during an acrimonious Budget Estimates session on Wednesday.

Ms Jones said the advice, dated October 16, 2012, detailed that cancelling the Games would do "immeasurable damage to the standing of the state of Queensland and the Gold Coast".

She said the advice further stated that damages the State would need to pay if the Games had been axed "would be in excess of $1 billion".

