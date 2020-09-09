Campaign starts to bring popular lifesaver home to rest

BRING HIM HOME: A fundraiser has been started to help bring Scott Pegg home to rest.

A fundraising campaign has been launched to try and bring popular former Coast lifesaver Scott Pegg home to rest, after the 24-year-old's sudden death in the UK.

The former Maroochydore, Alexandra Headland and Currumbin lifesaver had been living and working in the UK when he died peacefully in his sleep at home in Edinburgh on August 29.

His death prompted an outpouring of support for his family, and a GoFundMe page was established to help bring him home and create a memorial.

Funds flowed into the fundraiser, with more than $20,000 raised in a day, as tributes also poured in.

TRIBUTES: Tributes are flowing for popular former Coast lifesaver Scott Pegg.

Mr Pegg was a former Brisbane Boys' College student and avid adventurer.

His lifelong mate, Harry Wacker, set up the fundraiser, in a bid to help the family bring Mr Pegg home.

Mr Wacker grew up with Mr Pegg, living just down the road from him as a child.

Mr Wacker said he and his friends had spent time since Mr Pegg's death visiting a few "special places" Mr Pegg loved, and having a beer to celebrate the life of their mate.

"He was very well known (in surf lifesaving)," Mr Wacker said.

Mr Pegg's mother, Alison, said they hoped to use any money raised to bring her son home to rest, create a memorial for him, and then help with funding for research and awareness of cardiomegaly.

Scott Pegg was a well-known lifesaver.

Cardiomegaly, or an enlarged heart, was what Mrs Pegg said they'd been told had been the cause of her son's death.

She said the undiagnosed condition, which caused his heart to swell, was rare, and they hoped to raise further awareness of the condition, which struck down her fit and healthy son.

She said it could be another 6-9 months before they learn what had sparked the condition, if experts could pinpoint a cause.

Cardiomegaly can be congenital, or develop later in life.

"If you did know, you could do something about it," Mrs Pegg said.

"We would like to help raise awareness and help with research of the condition."

To donate to the GoFundMe page click here.