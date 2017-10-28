Campaign getting nasty as business claims bullying

A BUNDABERG businesswoman claims she was confronted by an anti-Cashless Debit Card group in her own workplace because she had a different opinion on the card.

The group, No Cashless Debit Card/Hinkler Region has denied the claims on its Facebook page saying its members only asked the woman why she supported the card, and when she didn't provide an answer left the premises.

The businesswoman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she felt the protesters overstepped the mark.

"As a worker in a small business we value each client that walks through our door,” she said.

"On Thursday, we were confronted by these people and when we did not agree with their opinion, we were lectured, like children, and belittled because our opinion differed to theirs.

"They spoke over us, eliminating our point of view, harassing us, in our workplace.”

On a video posted on the group's Facebook page a woman can be heard saying: "Here we go again, another business that seems to think it's OK for people to be segregated, apartheid and can't explain how the cashless welfare card is going to be so good for their business.”

"Myself and another person went in to get a haircut but because of their support for the card, we've walked out they've lost a sale.”

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt called on the group to stop its bullying tactics.

"Enough is enough. This has gone too far,” Mr Pitt said.

"I absolutely respect that people can have whatever opinion they want about the Cashless Debit Card, but the same respect is not being shown by a very small group campaigning against the card.”

Mr Pitt said several businesses had contacted his office after being harassed by this group.

"Everyone - individuals and businesses - are entitled to their opinion, but according to the people against the card you can only have an opinion if you agree with them,” Mr Pitt said.